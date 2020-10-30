Active Covid cases plummet to 25k in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 30 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh have dropped to around 25,000 to reach 25,514 on Friday with 3,623 more patients recovering from the virus.

The recoveries spree continues in the southern state as the new recoveries raised the total number of recoveries to 7.88 lakh.

East Godavari leads the districts with the highest number of recoveries, 1.1 lakh, followed by West Godavari (81,138) and Chittoor (74,763) among others.

On Friday, AP recorded 2,886 new Covid positive cases, increasing the total number of infections to 8.2 lakh.

West Godavari accounted for the highest number of cases, 493, followed by Krishna (448), East Godavari (405), Guntur (385), Chittoor (296), Visakhapatnam (152) and Anantapur (151).

Among other places, Prakasam (146), Kadapa (148), Nellore (80), Srikakulam (77), Vizianagaram (69) and Kurnool (36).

With the new additions, Covid tallies of the three districts of Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam are inching towards 60,000.

East Godavari leads the districts with 1.15 lakh cases while West Godavari trails it with 85,258 cases.

Meanwhile, 17 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,676.

On adding the new deaths, Chittoor district toll rose to 778, highest.

With 84,401 more tests, AP has tested 79.4 lakh samples for the virus in total. Eom/205 words

–IANS

sth/ash