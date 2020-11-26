Actively considering lockdown, night curfew: Delhi govt tells HC

News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 3:04 pm IST
Actively considering lockdown, night curfew: Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it is “actively considering” the option of imposing night curfews or lockdown and the same would depend on the situation of the Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

“We’re actively considering imposition of lockdown, night curfews but no decision has been taken on it yet,” said advocates Sandeep Sethi and Satyakam on behalf of the Delhi government.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the Covid-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

READ:  Delhi's Hunar Haat closed two days early amid Covid surge

The response came in after a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the Delhi government if its planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews similar like various other cities in the country had done due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

While the hearing of the matter was underway, the bench also asked the petitioner to randomly call up the Covid helpline number (1031) to check whether it’s working properly or not.

After some time, Malhotra said that the helpline is working fine. The court has now posted the matter for passing of orders post lunch.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Delhi Police nab snatchers in 12hr after video went viral
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 3:04 pm IST
Back to top button