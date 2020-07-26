Activist booked for derogatory posts against Prime Minister

Posted By SM Bilal Last Updated: 27th July 2020 1:16 am IST

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station (CCS) police have booked a case against city based social activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf for allegedly posting derogatory posts against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following a complaint from V Vinod Goud, a city based lawyer and resident of Reddy Basthi, Saidabad, CCS cops have registered a case. The lawyer alleged Kashaf had posted derogatory posts through his Twitter handle @syedKashaf95, demeaning the stature of office of the Prime
Minister and Home Minister of India.

A case under section 153 and others sections have been booked against him. Previously he was also booked by the Cyber Crime police for posting tweets in connection with the Millions March. Kashaf was formerly with AIMIM social media team.

Categories
Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close