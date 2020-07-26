Activist booked for derogatory posts against Prime Minister

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station (CCS) police have booked a case against city based social activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf for allegedly posting derogatory posts against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following a complaint from V Vinod Goud, a city based lawyer and resident of Reddy Basthi, Saidabad, CCS cops have registered a case. The lawyer alleged Kashaf had posted derogatory posts through his Twitter handle @syedKashaf95, demeaning the stature of office of the Prime

Minister and Home Minister of India.

A case under section 153 and others sections have been booked against him. Previously he was also booked by the Cyber Crime police for posting tweets in connection with the Millions March. Kashaf was formerly with AIMIM social media team.