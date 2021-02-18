Activist Disha Ravi moves Delhi High Court seeking action against certain news channels for “Violative reporting” on Toolkit case

Courtesy : Live Law

21 year old environment activist Disha Ravi who was arrested and sent for 5 days remand on allegations of involvement in the Toolkit case today moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Delhi Police from leaking any investigation material relating to case filed against her by the PS Special Cell, including alleged contents of private chats/communication by her to any third party, including the media.

The plea filed by Ravi has also sought directions to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking to take appropriate action against Times Now, India Today and News 18, and all other satellite TV channels allegedly reporting on the case in a manner which infringes Ravi’s right to privacy, and is “grossly violative of her right to a fair trial and presumption of innocence.”

Ravi has submitted that the illegal actions and omissions on part of the news channels has irrevocably violated her fundamental right to privacy, her right to reputation, her dignity, and the consequent effect of the administration of justice and right to fair trial – all guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

She has therefore moved court seeking directions to restrain the channels from publishing such “visceral” content, including extracts of any alleged private chats (including WhatsApp chats) between her and third parties.

Ravi has claimed in her petition that she was wholly unlawfully and without basis arrested in Bengaluru allegedly in connection with the “Toolkit” FIR and flown overnight to New Delhi without obtaining transit remand in flagrant violation of her constitutional rights.

She claims to be severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the “media trial” surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation.

She complains that she is being viscerally attacked by mediahouses like News18, TimesNow, India Today etc on the basis of “leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings”.