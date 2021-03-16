Activist files complaint against Shivraj Chouhan for communal attack on Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: An activist, Saket S Gokhale on Tuesday filed a complaint against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam.
He alleged that during a rally in Naharkatia, Dibrugarh District of Assam, Chouhan engaged in fake, malicious and communal attack on the President of All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
In the complaint he mentioned Chouhan’s remark, “Rahul Gandhi is not walking the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi, he is walking the path of Jinnah and Jinnah’s path will neither be accepted by the people of Assam, nor by people of India. Congress joined with a man like Badruddin Ajmal who supported infiltrators and left no stone unturned in destroying Assam, who talks about creating a Muslim nation”.
Assam elections
The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are set to be held over three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6 with the results to be declared on May 2.
The last assembly polls in 2016 in Assam were held in two phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.