Activist files complaint against Shivraj Chouhan for communal attack on Badruddin Ajmal

By Sameer|   Updated: 16th March 2021 11:25 am IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
File photo

Guwahati: An activist, Saket S Gokhale on Tuesday filed a complaint against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam.

He alleged that during a rally in Naharkatia, Dibrugarh District of Assam, Chouhan engaged in fake, malicious and communal attack on the President of All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the complaint he mentioned Chouhan’s remark, “Rahul Gandhi is not walking the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi, he is walking the path of Jinnah and Jinnah’s path will neither be accepted by the people of Assam, nor by people of India. Congress joined with a man like Badruddin Ajmal who supported infiltrators and left no stone unturned in destroying Assam, who talks about creating a Muslim nation”.

Assam elections

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are set to be held over three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6 with the results to be declared on May 2.

The last assembly polls in 2016 in Assam were held in two phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Updated: 16th March 2021 11:25 am IST
Back to top button