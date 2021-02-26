Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab High Court

Courtesy: Live Law

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday (26th February) granted Bail to Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur in the third first information report (FIR) that was registered against her.

The bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan granted her bail while hearing her bail plea with another matter (both matters heard together). However, with regard to allegations of her illegal detention, the matter will continue to be heard by the court.

The arguments in the court were confined to the bail plea only, wherein it was contended by senior advocate RS Cheema that she is not a flight risk and that bail is rule, while jail is exception.

It may be noted that she had already obtained bail in two cases registered against her, and that on Friday, Kaur was granted bail for the third.

Earlier, 24th February, her bail plea was not heard as her medical report was not available and the same was not put on record by the state counsel, to which the court had directed the prosecution to file the same by February 24 itself.

Nodeep Kaur’s Bail Plea

Submitting that she has been targeted and falsely implicated in the matter as she was successful in generating massive support in favour of the ongoing farmers’ movement, Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur had claimed in her bail plea (filed before the Punjab & Haryana High Court) that she was beaten, tortured and suffered multiple injuries.

It was filed through her advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Pawandeep Singh, Manvendra Singh, Harinder Singh and Manraj (on behalf of DSGMC) under the guidance of senior advocate RS Cheema, stating that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

It may be noted that the Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday (12th February) took suo-motu cognizance of the alleged illegal confinement of 23-year- old labour activist Nodeep Kaur (a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan) by the Haryana police.

The Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, in its order, noted that complaints dated February 6, 2021, and February 8, 2021, have been received through e-mail regarding the illegal confinement of Nodeep Kaur, Dalit labour activist by the Haryana Police.