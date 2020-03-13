Activist Sarwath at war with Govt over lake encroachment

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a letter to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, former-convener of Save Our Urban Lakes, Lubna Sarwath, has alleged that there has been encroachment of Malaka Cheruvu (Lake) in Raidurgam area.

She says that construction activities have affected more than four acres of the full tank Level (FTL).







Lubna in her letter addressing the Chief Justice demanded the demolition of the FTL boundary which has been constructed around the lake. She even urged the officials to take up the restoration work of Malaka Cheruvu and its inflow channel for rainwater inflows.

Accusing the GHMC and HMDA of encroachment, Sarwath said that the satellite imagery overlaid with geo-coordinates of FTL as per official records show “Gateway constructions, walkway, immersion pond, tar road, and further stone constructions are all illegal inside the FTL boundary”.