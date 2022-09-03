Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 3rd September 2022 7:54 pm IST
Teesta Setalvad
Social activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad: Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Political motive behind release of Bilkis Bano convicts: JIH

“The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission,” special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button