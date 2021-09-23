Activists in Hyderabad condemn Kaleem Siddiqui’s arrest

Hyderabad: Different social organizations on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. Addressing media persons at Media Plus Auditorium in Hyderabad, representatives from different organizations termed Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s arrest “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”.

They said that Maulana Kaleem Siddqui is a prominent Islamic preacher, known for his exceptionally good social conduct, morals and pristine character. The charges of illegal funding and illegal conversions are merely allegations with zero element of truth.

The activists also said that communal parties want to strengthen their hold on Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s elections. They are targeting Muslims and polarizing the campaign with such arrests.

The activists have announced to fight a legal battle against Maulana’s arrest.

His arrest will only dwindle the faith of Muslims in the Indian legal system. Awami Majlis Amal, city Jamiat ul Ulema and Tameer-e-Millat among other organizations called on Muslims to “wear black bands on their arms after Friday prayers as a mark of solidarity against the system’s atrocities on Muslims.”

Advocate Khaled Saifullah, Mujahid Hashmi, General Secretary Awami Majlis Amal, city Jamiat ul Ulema, Tameer-e-Millat, Mohammed Ismail Zabiullah and President SC ST BC Minorities Forum Mr Sanaullah were present at the conference.