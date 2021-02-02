Activists should also file PILs on tax evasion: Delhi HC CJ

By Aakanksha Khajuria

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Tuesday urged the public interest activists to also bring forth the petitions on tax evasion, while shedding a light on the violation of the performance of the duty by the public.

“There are many public interest activists who file PILs. Every time they walk on the road, they point out that the government has done this or that. They do not see the issue of tax evasion while walking on the road,” the Chief Justice said, while hearing a plea on garbage issue in Delhi.

He further said, “Activists of Delhi should also bring forth PILs on tax evasion. These citizens are not performing their duties. We have heard enough about your rights, where is the PIL to perform the duties by the citizens? You people are not able to see the violation of the performance of the duty by the public.”

Tax evasion is an illegal activity in which a person or entity deliberately avoids paying a true tax liability. Those caught evading taxes are generally subjected to criminal charges and substantial penalties.

The Chief Justice made these remarks while hearing a petition related to the garbage problem in the national capital, especially in the Central Delhi area, due to alleged non-performance of duty by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The petitioner, Iftahur Rehman Khan, through his counsel asserted that non-availability of funds with NDMC is no reason for it not to perform its duty. “It is in violation of fundamental rights of the Delhiites,” Advocate Mutiur Rehman told the court. The petition has now been withdrawn.

