Activists stage protest in Belagavi against assault on a student waving ‘Karnataka flag’

Belagavi: Pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday staged a protest and blocked a road for some time at Tilakwadi here, demanding action against those who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying “Karnataka flag” during a college fest.

A video of the incident, which took place at Gogte PU College on Wednesday, was widely shared on social media platforms.

In the video, a large group of students in uniform can be seen jumping and dancing to the music, as one of them raises a Karnataka flag with the hues of red and yellow, some students pushed and beat him.

The victim-boy is said to have even accused the police of abusing and assaulting him, when he had gone to lodge a complaint at the police station.

Some activists, protesting against the incident today, shouted slogans and burned a tyre on the street as a mark of protest, while few of those who staged protest in front of the college, even tried to barge in, forcing the police to detain them, a police official said.

Police said they are looking into the allegations of assault at the police station, and have also instructed students not to bring the language issue to the collage.

Additional police personnel have been deployed near the college and surrounding areas to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.