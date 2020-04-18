Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in Mumbai for backing Muslims

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested in Mumbai for speaking on the plight of migrant workers who came out on streets amid lockdown.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. pic.twitter.com/1glDd9y4Q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

“If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible. A Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?,” said Khan in his live video on facebook.

Kya Media Walo Ko Raat Me Neend Aati Hogi Poore Hindustan Me Zahar Gholne Ke Baad…We trust our CM Uddhav Thackeray and our PalakMantri #AslamshaikhSubscribe my youtube channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBlCuF5JoKWX8WtiaK5gPw Posted by Ajaz khan on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

BJP’s plan to defame Muslims

“This was also pre-planned by BJP to defame Muslims and in turn defame Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. BJP is trying to snatch Maharashtra from Uddhav Thackeray by playing communal politics,” Khan said about the recent incident of migrant workers coming out on streets of Bandra demanding to go back home amid unplanned lockdown which has already killed several migrants out of hunger.

Police has registered Khan under Sections 153A, 117 and 121 of the Indian Penal Code.

It may be noted that Khan had been distributing food to the migrants stuck in Mumbai.

माँ जी बस यही दुआएं चाहिए मुझे यही मेरी ताक़त हैं यही मेरी दौलत हैं।मुझे सबसे प्यार है क्यूँकि सब ALLAH Ke Banday हैं। Assalam walekum, Shastriakal,Namaste our brothers from “ALLAH KE BANDEY is distributing Food To who are stuck in mumbai and the poor needy people Bank : HDFC Account Name : Ajaz Khan Account No : 50100129636837IFSC Code : HDFC0000146Contact:-9768531979/9819413738 Posted by Ajaz khan on Friday, April 17, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown on 24 March for 21 days. It has then been extended till May 3.

