Actor Ajaz Khan released on bail

Mumbai: Former Big Boss contestant and bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been released on bail by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in Mumbai for backing Muslims

Ajaz was arrested on April 18 in Mumbai for speaking on the plight of migrant workers who came out on streets amid lockdown.

Ajaz Khan alleged that the ruling BJP government is planning to defame Muslims and trying to snatch Maharashtra from Udhav Thackeray.

After Khan’s video goes viral on social media, it trends #arrestajazkhan on twitter. On 25 April, Ajaz Khan was released on bail.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.