Actor Bryan Cranston reveals he has recovered from COVID-19

Posted By Neha Last Updated: 31st July 2020 9:28 pm IST
Bryan Cranston
ANI

Washington D.C.: American actor Bryan Cranston on Thursday (local time) revealed that he has recently recovered from COVID-19.

He made the announcement through a video that he had shared on Instagram with a long caption about his COVID journey.

Bryan opened up about contracting the highly contagious virus and shared that he had mild symptoms associated with it.

“Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience,” the 64-year-old actor said.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms,” he added.

The ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor ended the post by urging people to follow precautionary measures to fight the virus.

“I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well. BC,” he wrote.

Source: ANI
