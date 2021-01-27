Deep Sidhu who campaigned for BJP MP allegedly instigated farmers at Red Fort

New Delhi: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been accused of instigating farmers and leading them to the Red Fort on Tuesday in Delhi. He was among the group of farmers who entered the historical monument Red Fort and hoisted flags.

The actor also posted live video from the monument. In the video, he said, “We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest”.

Defending himself, Sidhu said that how can he instigate lakhs of farmers? The actor also said that he was one among the protesting farmers.

Reacting over the development, Prashant Bhushan wrote, “This is Deep Sidhu with Modi & Shah. He led the mob at Red Fort today & unfurled the Sikh religious flag there”.

Background of Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu who was born in 1984 in Muktsar District of Punjab had studied law.

In 2015, his first Punjabi movie, “Ramta Jogi” was released. Later, he also won “Best male debut in Punjabi Cinema” for his role in the movie.

Known to be close to Sunny Deol

Known to be close to Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, Sidhu was the election in-charge for the BJP leader during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, in December last year, Deol had distanced himself from Sidhu. He said, “Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers”.