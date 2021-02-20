Actor Kamal Haasan calls on ‘superstar’ friend

Chennai: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan called on his long-term acquaintance and Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence here on Saturday and enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth had a month ago announced that he could not go ahead with his plans on a political plunge in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election owing to his health condition, which he saw as a warning from God.

Multiple sources in MNM confirmed that Haasan met Rajini earlier in the day and enquired about his health.

“Todays meeting was not scheduled to discuss politics.

The two celebrities who have been friends for over four decades would definitely have discussed several topics including the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu,” said Snehan, MNMs state Youth Wing secretary.

During the meeting that lasted for about half-an-hour, they could have definitely discussed politics, opined Snehan.

Speaking to PTI he said there was a fair chance for the two to carry forward their discussions.

“Both wanted to usher in change for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu. One could not journey due to health conditions while the other is streaming ahead in politics,” Snehan added.

Recently, Haasan had said that he would meet the superstar after his campaign in Chennai.

He insisted that he shared the feelings of Rajinis fans, who were apparently disappointed as their Thalaiva could not make a political plunge.

“Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy, wherever he may live,” Haasan had said.