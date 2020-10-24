Actor Luviena Lodh calls Mahesh Bhatt the ‘biggest don of B-town’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt‘s relative Luviena Lodh on Friday posted a video on Instagram accusing him of harassment and intimidation. Calling him the ‘biggest don of industry’, Luviena said that Mahesh is much powerful and he had destroyed many lives.

Who is Luviena Lodh?

Luviena Lodh is an Indian actress who has appeared in many Kollywood, Tollywood and few Bollywood films as well. She made her debut with Kannada language film ‘Nirdoshi’.

She has been endorsing various brands, Indian as well as Multinational, like, Stalkbuylove, Daniel Wellington, Shein, L’Oréal, Yoins, Reliance, Paparazzi Closet, Airtel and various other brands. She also does vlogging on her YouTube channel.

She was also seen in the 2010 release “Kajraare” starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sara Loren. The film was written by Mahesh and directed by his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Luviena Lodh tied the knot with Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but reportedly they have parted their ways now.

Luviena Lodh’s allegations

In a video posted on Instagram, Luviena Lodh begins by introducing herself as the wife of Mahesh’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal. Luviena said that Sumit supplies ‘drugs and women’ to various actors and that Mahesh knows all about it. Luviena Lodh says she wishes to divorce Sumit but is being harassed by the Bhatt family. “Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of this industry. He is the one operating this system,” she says in the video.

“If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC (non-cognizable complaint) either and even after great difficulty I manage to file an NC, no action is taken,” she said.

Luviena Lodh added that she was making the video for the safety of herself and her family. “If something happens to me or my family tomorrow, the only people responsible for it would be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabherwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal,” she said.

Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action

The legal counsel of Vishesh Films, on behalf of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has issued a statement in response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that Bhatt has been harassing her and her family.

The statement read: “With reference to a video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”

The statement, posted on the verified Instagram account of Vishesh Films against Luviena Lodh, is signed by Naik Naik & Co., legal counsel for Vishesh Films.