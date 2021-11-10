Actor Naga Shourya’s father arrested in Hyderabad

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th November 2021 5:03 pm IST
Naga Shourya with his dad Shivalinga Prasad (Instagram)

Mumbai: Police on Wednesday arrested Tollywood actor Naga Shourya’s father Shivalinga Prasad in a case relating to gambling at his farmhouse near Hyderabad.

Shivalinga Prasad, who had taken the farmhouse on lease from its owner, was arrested for alleged violation of lease conditions.

The police produced Prasad in a court, which was also hearing bail petitions filed by him.

On October 31, police raided a farmhouse at Manchirevula in Narsingi and arrested 30 people including former MLA Sriram Bhadraiah for gambling.

A case under Telangana Gaming Act was registered at Narsingi Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Barring main accused Gutta Suman Kumar, all others were later released on bail.

Police had initially stated that Suman had taken the farmhouse on rent for one day from Prasad who had taken the property on lease for film shootings. Suman, however, organised gambling by inviting several people including a MLA and some realtors.

Police seized Rs 6.77 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars and 29 gambling sets.

Suman, who was allegedly involved in a few cases in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, was grilled by police in custody. He was also released on bail two days ago.

