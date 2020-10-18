Actor Nikhil Bhambri: Shooting during pandemic very difficult

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Actor Nikhil Bhambri, who shot to fame with his role of Adhish in Puncch Beat, recently shot in Kolkata for a web series. He found it difficult as the focus was not just on acting but also on safety.

The actor was working on the show “Black Widows”, which also stars Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Sharad Kelkar.

“Shooting in the pandemic is very difficult and it does take a toll on you mentally and physically, as your focus is not just on the art but also on keeping yourself safe,” said Nikhil, adding that he is thankful to the crew for maintaining hygiene, social distancing and conducting regular testing all through the shoot.

“Everyone on the set was wearing a mask and oxygen, and temperature levels were checked daily before the start of shoot and also at the end. There was also an on-set doctor,” he said.

The pandemic, he added, taught his valuable lessons. “It has taught me to not take anything lightly. It has also given me time to introspect. It has taught me no matter how difficult the situation is, we will overcome,” said Nikhil.

In “Black Widows”, he will be seen as a fun loving guy, but with a twist.

