Actor Nikhil Siddhartha gets married amid COVID-19 lockdown

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has got married amid lockdown, and pictures of his wedding have gone viral.Siddhartha, who rose to fame with “Happy Days” in 2007, has tied the knot with Dr Pallavi Sharma, reportedly his longtime girlfriend.

He took to Instagram and shared a couple of snapshots from the haldi ceremony.

Siddhartha also shared a photograph on Instagram Stories from the wedding. The caption read: “Pallavi and Nikhil. Mask here, sanitisers there, love everywhere.

“A fanpage with the name of silver screen celebrities shared a string of photographs and videos from the actor’s wedding.

In one image, guests can be seen wearing masks.Siddhartha is known for popular films such as “Yuvatha”, “Alasyam Amrutham”, “Veedu Theda”, “Swamy Ra Ra”, “Karthikeya”, “Surya vs Surya”, “Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada”, “Keshava”, “Kirrak Party” and “Arjun Suravaram”.

Source: IANS

