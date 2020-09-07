Actor Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of forest land in Telangana

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 7th September 2020 7:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas on Monday adopted 1650 acres of forest land in the Khazipally urban block of Telangana. The adoption programme took place under the aegis of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy. 

An urban eco park will be named in the memory of  Prabhas’s father U.V.S Raju, as the actor has adopted the Khazipally urban block near Dundigal. He has also donated Rs. 2 crore for it and he will contribute more based on the progress and requirements, Prabhas said during the foundation ceremony on Monday. 

Prabhas along with MP Santosh and Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation stone for the urban eco-park. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that he would motivate a few more actors to adopt reserve forests in the Telangana to improve greenery in the state. 

