Actor Prabhas adopts reserve forest near Hyderabad (Ld)

Hyderabad, Sep 7 : Popular Telugu actor Prabhas has come forward to adopt 1,650 acres of reserve forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The actor of ‘Baahubali’ fame on Monday handed over a Rs 2 crore cheque to forest officials for the development of Khazipally reserve forest at Outer Ring Road near Dundigal.

Prabhas along with Telangana Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for an urban forest park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower and later planted few saplings in the reserve forest region.

The ‘Rebel’ star, as Prabhas is popularly called, took up the initiative under the Green India challenge promoted by Santosh Kumar.

The forest department will convert a small portion of the reserve forest into an urban forest park while the rest of the forest will be a conservation zone.

Khazipally reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it is extended in three compartments. The forest department is going to fence the entire 1,650 acres and immediately start developing an eco park. A park gate, see-through wall, walking track, view point, gazebo and medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase.

Prabhas stated that he was inspired by his friend Santosh Kumar to adopt Khazipally forest area and would donate more, depending on the progress of the work. He requested the forest department to develop the reserve forest so that it would create an additional lung space in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and develop an eco park.

Santosh Kumar had last year adopted Keesara reserved forest region and laid foundation stone for rejuvenation of reserved forest and eco park. He had stated that he would motivate and request his friends to take part in adoption of reserved forests.

The MP said very soon many industrialists would come forward to adopt reserve forest blocks.

Source: IANS

