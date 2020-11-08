Actor Ram Charan participates in Green India challenge

Hyderabad, Nov 8 : Popular Telugu film actor Ram Charan on Sunday participated in Green India challenge by planted saplings at his residence here.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Charan nominated actress Alia Bhatt, director Rajamouli and ‘RRR’ team and requested them to continue the chain.

Ram Charan thanked actor Prabhas for nominating him in Green India challenge and expressed regret that he was little late in accepting the challenge and planting saplings.

He thanked Santosh for initiating this beautiful concept of Green India challenge and motivating a lot of people across society to take this novel initiative forward.

He was amazed to note that the MP not only planted saplings but also adopted a forest.

The actor congratulated Green India Challenge organizers for their efforts in taking the campaign forward.

He state that it’s the need of hour to save earth and it’s the duty of every individual to plant saplings.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.