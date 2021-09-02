Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away due to heart attack

Mumbai: Popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital here, reports said. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

A senior official from Cooper Hospital official confirmed the news. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” he told PTI.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla’s death came, a lot of celebrities, as well as his fans, flooded Twitter with condolence posts.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

His Bigg Boss co-contestant Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “Om Shanti.” She added in another tweet, “Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla.”

Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolencesto family and friends.. OM Shanti 🙏🙏 https://t.co/5pBwIDF2YV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla’s journey in industry

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He later went on to appear on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu”.

He was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. He also hosted ‘Savdhaan India’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.