Actor Sonu Sood visits Hyderabad, launches ambulance service

Hyderabad: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood today visited Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar Lake) in Hyderabad and launched the ‘Sonu Sood’ Ambulance service.

The service was started by Shiva, who is famous for fishing out dead bodies of those who commit suicides and fall in tank bund accidentally.

Sonu appreciated the services being rendered by Shiva to the society. Shiva bought the ambulance by pooling up the donations made by different people.

Sonu also performed prayers at a nearby temple along with Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from Shiva.

He also said that there was a need for more number of people to come forward and serve the society like Shiva.

Shiva said that he was happy about the fact that he received a lot of love from the people of the state capital.