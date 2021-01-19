Actor Sonu Sood visits Hyderabad, launches ambulance service

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 19th January 2021 7:12 pm IST
Ambulance service to needy: an ambulance service started on Sonu Sood's name and it is called as 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service' in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Pic:Style Photo Service.

Hyderabad: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood today visited Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar Lake) in Hyderabad and launched the ‘Sonu Sood’ Ambulance service.

The service was started by Shiva, who is famous for fishing out dead bodies of those who commit suicides and fall in tank bund accidentally.

Sonu appreciated the services being rendered by Shiva to the society. Shiva bought the ambulance by pooling up the donations made by different people.

Sonu also performed prayers at a nearby temple along with Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from Shiva.

READ:  30 boxes of Covishield shipped by SII to Hyderabad

He also said that there was a need for more number of people to come forward and serve the society like Shiva.

Shiva said that he was happy about the fact that he received a lot of love from the people of the state capital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 19th January 2021 7:12 pm IST
Back to top button