Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is ‘critical but stable’

Kolkata, Nov 5 : Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side.

The octogenarian was not administered dialysis as his urea and creatinine levels came down. His liver and organ functions remained okay. The actor’s low haemoglobin and platelet count is due to multiple transfusion and blood loss, doctors said.

Hospital sources said the nephrology review board would discuss about long term kidney support to Chatterjee while the neuro board would deliberate on long term air management on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter Poulami Bose criticised a section of the civil society, saying: “when my father is fighting for life in t he hospital a few people are now busy in mud-slinging. There should be limit of fake news.”

Chatterjee has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for almost a m onth now. The condition of the veteran actor was a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. The key problem for the 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was Covid-19 encephalopathy.

Chatterjee was battling with Covid-19. He was tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He last attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

