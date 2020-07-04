Actor turned BJD MP begs for ‘like’ from Salman, receives flak

BHUBANESWAR: Actor turned Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty has received flak for pleading Bollywood actor Salman Khan to ‘like’ his picture.

Representing the Kendrapara parliamentary constituency in Odisha, Anubhav shared a picture of his chiselled body on Twitter and wrote, “O’ Life, I Won’t Let You Defeat Me.” – Anubhav Mohanty Have honestly worked very hard. I have been a sincere follower of @BeingSalmanKhan sir & @TheSlyStallone sir for their fitness. Need everyone’s blessings.”

“@BeingSalmanKhan Sir/Bhaijaan, don’t I deserve a single like from you please. Love you Bhaijaan even if you never like me.”

“O’ Life, I Won’t Let You Defeat Me.” – Anubhav Mohanty

Have honestly worked very hard. I have been a sincere follower of @BeingSalmanKhan sir & @TheSlyStallone sir for their fitness.

Need everyone’s blessings🙏🏻

The followers have reacted sharply on the micro blogging site.

“This guy is our leader who is here to serve people, but unfortunately still in his fantasy world where he consider entertainer as his idol. wah bhai wah bhai .people of Odisha ,next time please chose someone little mature leader who understands life not just delivers movie dialogue,” tweeted a follower.

“MP asking for like from someone who has multiple criminal cases going on,” added another.

“We don’t like him.He is an actor.He became an MP because of Naveen ji.People didn’t vote him,they voted Naveen ji. Now he is begging for likes.yaa it hurts a little,” tweeted another user.

Earlier, the BJD MP was in trouble after Congress alleged him of submitting false affidavit about his educational qualifications during 2014 Rajya Sabha election.

Anubhav was elected from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 polls.