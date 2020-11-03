Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 3rd November 2020 6:49 pm IST
New Delhi: Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested yesterday for allegedly molesting a woman crew member, news agency ANI reported. The actor was arrested from Gondia in Maharashtra. A case has been registered against the actor, Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told ANI.

The police officials said that Raaz allegedly molested a woman during the shoot of a movie named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijay Raaz is popularly known for his role in movies like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Raghu Romeo, Mumbai Xpress,  and Monsoon Wedding. He was last seen in the web series A Suitable Boy.

More details awaited.

