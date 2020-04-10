Actor’s building sealed after 3 tested positive

Kandivali West: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the building of Tanmay Vakaria aka Bagha of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’ after three residents tested positive for coronavirus. BMC has been closely monitoring his building located in Kandivali West.

BMC also sealed the buildings of actors Sakshi Tanwar, Shushant Singh and Shivin Narang after the residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Tanmay Vakaria also revealed that the people who were tested positive have no travel history and they are currently being treated in Andheri’s Seven Hills Hospital.

Free Press Journal with reference to an entertainment portal quoted Tanmay Vakaria as saying, “The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday. Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises.”

Meanwhile, all public toilets in Dharavi were disinfected and sanitised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

With five more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area reached 22 on Friday.

Out of the five new cases, three are male patients and two are females. These cases were reported from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi and Murugan chawl.

The highest number of cases in Dharavi were reported from Dr Balia Nagar, with the tally at five, including one death.

Maharashtra on Friday confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380, said the State Health Department.

Source: With inputs from ANI

