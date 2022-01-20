Actors salary: SRK, Aamir, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun’s fee per film

Mumbai: Bollywood boasts of making the most expensive films in the world. And such movies earn big as they are one of the primary sources of entertainment for the audiences. For such magnanimous movies, even the actors are paid a handsome amount.

From Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, we have many interesting upcoming movies in pipeline. And it is being reported that actors have already locked their remuneration for these films. Let’s take a look at how much some of the popular actors are getting paid for their upcoming projects. (as per various media reports).

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan: Bhaijaan is among the top paid actors in India today. His remuneration is Rs 100 crore plus (including share profits from total revenue). He became the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fees in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. Pinkvilla says that the actor had gets 60 to 70% of the total profits from his films.

Akshay Kumar (Twitter)

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors in the world. He charges Rs 100 to 110 crore per movie. For his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, he is said to have finalised a 30% profit-ratio deal with the other makers. Akshay has reportedly demanded Rs 135 crore for his soon to be released Cinderella, thereby becoming the highest paid actor in Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan is making a comeback onscreens after a hiatus of three years with Path opposite Deepika Padukone. He will be reportedly paid Rs. 120 crore for the project. His renumeration is basically 60 percent of profit from a film.

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Aamir Khan: Along with Viacom 18, Aamir Khan is one-half of the producers of Laal Singh Chaddha and will reportedly bag 70% of all profit.

Hrithik Roshan’s look from Vikram Vedha (Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan: He takes 50 to 55 percent of total profit as his acting fees. He took the same for his last two releases – Super 30 and War

Prabhas (Instagram)

Prabhas: The Rebele star is reportedly charging Rs. 80 crore for his much awaited upcoming multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam. It is also being reported that the actor will also take home 10% of the total profits.

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh: The actor, who was last seen in ’83 along with Deepika Padukone, reportedly took home a handsome amount of Rs. 50 crore for the venture.

Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Allu Arjun: The Sylish Star of Tollywood, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Pushpa, got paid a hefty pay cheque of 30-32 crores for the project.

Mahesh Babu: Known for his impeccable acting skills, Mahesh Babu has garned a huge fan following not only in South Indian but across the country, so much so that his movies are remade in Hindi. As per reports, the actor takes home a whopping amount of Rs.22 crores as remuneration per film.