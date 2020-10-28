Actress abduction case: Victim seeks trial in different court

News Desk 1Published: 28th October 2020 5:09 pm IST
Kochi, Oct 28 : The Malayalam film actress who was allegedly abducted in 2017, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court to seek the trial in the case be shifted out of the present special court where proceedings are underway.

In her submission, she said that she is not feeling comfortable in the present court.

The high court which accepted her petition will look into it.

In the trial that began early this year, the court has by now examined close to 200 witnesses, even as the apex court had directed that there should be no more delays and that the verdict is positively delivered in January next year.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017.

Hugely popular Malayalam film actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and spent several weeks in jail before securing bail.

Dileep has been named as a conspirator in the case and been charged with “revenge crime”.

Since securing bail, he has been allegedly trying to delay the trial in the case, through legal submissions, even before the apex court.

Incidentally, this case even rocked the smooth functioning of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) wherein a group of woman actors raised a banner of revolt in the way it had handled the issue.

–IANS
sg/vd

