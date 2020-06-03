Actress commits suicide after beau allegedly refuses to marry her

Bengaluru: An actress committed suicide after her beau allegedly refused to marry her. In the video which went on social media, she can be seen consuming poison. After taking the extreme step, she sent the video to her beau and his family.

According to the report, the actress, Chandana, aged 29 years, who worked in Kannada television shows alleged that her beau, Dinesh is responsible for her suicide.

Relationship of five years

As per the details, Chandana and Dinesh were in a relationship for the past five years. Their parents were allegedly aware of it.

Dinesh wanted Chandana’s family to approach his family with a marriage proposal. However, when the family members of the actress took the proposal, Dinesh’s family rejected it and raised questions on the actress’s character.

It may be mentioned that Dinesh had allegedly cheated the actress earlier too. He reportedly had affairs with many girls in the past.

Despite knowing that Dinesh is cheating on her, the actress was asking him about the marriage. Every time, he managed to dodge the question.

Depressed over rejection

The actress got depressed when his family members rejected the marriage proposal.

Ultimately, the actress committed suicide by consuming poison.

It is also reported that Dinesh allegedly took Chandana to hospital after she consumed poison. However, she died.

Police registered a case against Dinesh and his family members.

