Actress Hina Khan joins ‘outsider’ debate

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan who played different roles on various platforms finally joined the ‘outsider’ debate that was triggered after the suicide of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress who is well known for her role in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked movie said that ‘outsider’ tag compel talented persons to provide their abilities millions of times.

‘Outsider’ tag creates hurdles

She said that the tag sometimes create hurdles in getting desired role in movies.

Citing the example of Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan, she said that it was different time when outsiders were welcomed.

Unlock

On the work front, the actress is eagerly waiting for the release of ‘unlock’, premiering on ZEE5. The story of the web series is based on ambitious girl.

Talking about the role she played in the web series, she said that it was one of the toughest ones. However, with Director Debatma Mandal’s help, she played the role perfectly.

Hina added: “I think the film unlocked a range of performances in me, which I credit to the director. And, I realised that no matter how you are as an actor, if you listen to director’s directions, one can see the result. I’m sure everyone is going to love it, once they watch Unlock. It has entertainment, thrill and suspense.”

The film also stars Aditi Arya. Directed by Debatma Mandal and will premiere on June 27 on ZEE5.