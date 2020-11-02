Actress Kajal Aggarwal pens note for husband, shares photos

Kajal Aggarwal
Instagram

Mumbai: Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal recently tied knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai. Yesterday, she wrote a note for her husband.

Actress shares photos

Sharing the marriage photo, she wrote, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”.

In another post, she wrote, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon”.

Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik

In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం – a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍 In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️

Career of Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal is not only famous for her roles in Telugu and Tamil movies but also in Hindi films.

She played roles in famous Bollywood movies such as Singham, Special 26 etc.

Although, she made her acting debut with Hindi movie in 2004, she played female lead in Tamil films, Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan, Thuppakki, Jilla, Vivegam and Mersal.

Apart from it, she also acted in Telugu movies including Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, Temper and Khaidi No. 150.

