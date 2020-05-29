Actress Kareena Kapoor seeks justice for black man George Floyd

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor demanded justice for unarmed black man George Floyd who was killed due to cops’ brutality.

Sharing American author David Von Drehle’s quote, the actress started #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd on Instagram.

It may be recalled that recently, four members of the Minneapolis Police Department have been fired over the death of a black man who was taken into custody and seen on video being pinned down by his neck.

Footage of the incident

Footage shows the man, George Floyd, groaning and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” to the white officer, the BBC reported.

The video starts with the shirtless man on the ground, and does not show what happened in the moments prior. The unidentified officer is kneeling on his neck, ignoring his pleas. Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man, said Floyd, who has his face against the pavement.

Floyd also moans. One of the officers tells him to relax. The man calls for his mother and says: My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts … I can’t breathe.

As bystanders shout their concern, one officer says, He’s talking, so he’s breathing. But Floyd stops talking and slowly becomes motionless under the officer’s restraint. The officer does not remove his knee until the man is loaded onto a gurney by paramedics.

Being black in America should not be a death sentence

In a post on his Facebook page, Mayor Jacob Frey apologized to the black community for the officer’s treatment of the man.

Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense, Frey posted.

The video was widely shared on social media sparking national outcry from politicians and members of the public who have called for the police officers involved to be held accountable.

The names of the four cops have not been released, but the two seen in the video have been identified by Floyd’s family’s lawyer as officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao.

Source: With inputs from IANS/AP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.