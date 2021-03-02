Actress Lakshmi Manchu cycles 100 km to raise funds for AMF

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Manchu Lakshmi on Sunday undertook a 100-km bicycle ride on Sunday from here to Toopran and back to raise ₹13 lakh for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan flagged off the ride from Infinity Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre at Rasoolpura at 5 a.m. and she was received back at the same venue by para-athletes of AMF around 11.30 a.m. She was joined in the ride by Indian para-cycling team and a few other cyclists.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary IT, Govt. of Telangana; is seen riding a bicycle along with Aditya Mehta (center) after flagging off Ms Lakshmi Manchu’s Maiden 100 Kms Bicycle Ride, undertaken to raise funds for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta foundation (AMF), today at Hyderabad.

Ms. Manchu underwent rigorous training for the purpose under the guidance of Aditya Mehta, a certified cycling coach, to fulfil her dream of pedalling 100 km on bicycle. Her training sessions were spread over the past month without a break. She cycled 30 to 50 km on flat, slopy and hilly terrains.

An elated Ms Lakshmi Manchu, Prominent Actress, Producer & Humanitarian; with Aditya Mehta (center row 3rd from right) & fellow riders taking a break on the outskirts of the city, today, before proceeding to complete 100 kms bicycle ride.

She had set a target of Rs. 5 lakh but raised Rs6 lakh. The remaining Rs. 7 lakh came from donors.

Ms Lakshmi Manchu, Prominent Actress, Producer & Humanitarian; on her Maiden 100 Kms Bicycle Ride, undertaken to raise funds for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), today on the outskirts of Hyderabad, also seen are para-athletes riding alongside.

AMF is a non-profit organization that aids people with disabilities to pursue sports while providing self-sustenance.