Actress Mumaith Khan files complaint against cab driver

Hyderabad: Actress Mumaith has filed a complaint with Panjagutta police station against a car driver for allegedly spreading false information over social media.

According to the police, cab driver Raju’s car was hired by Mumaith Khan for a trip to Goa for three days, later the trip was extended for 8 days.

After returning to Hyderabad the driver Raju, had posted certains posts on social media alleging no payment of car rent.

Irked over the social media posts, actress Mumaith Khan had lodged a complaint and sought action against driver Raju.

The police have accepted the complaint and are investigating.