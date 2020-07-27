Actress Poonam Pandey engaged to beau Sam Ahmad– Photos inside

Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Ahmad Bombay. Later, Sam shared a photograph on his Instagram account.

Sharing the photograph, he wrote, “We finally did it”.

As per the report, Poonam and Sam got engaged on 23rd July 2020.

Poonam Pandey, Sam Ahmad

Earlier too, Sam used to share the photographs of the actress. On the birthday of the actress, Sam had shared a selfie and wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever”.

Actress had reportedly violated lockdown

Last time the actress was in headline after a case was registered against her by the Mumbai Police for violating lockdown norms.

One of the Mumbai Police officials had said, “A case under the National Disaster Management Act has been registered against Poonam Shobhnath Pandey at 8 pm by Marine Drive Police Station. Her car has also been seized by the police”.