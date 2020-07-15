Actress Rekha refuses to get tested for novel coronavirus

By Safoora Published: 16th July 2020 4:52 am IST
Rekha
Photo courtesy: IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Rekha has refused get COVID-19 test done after security guard tests positive, revealed a recent reports.

A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor’s bungalow ‘Sea Springs’ and then advised her to get tested but she has not gotten it done yet.

Filmfare reported the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks has claimed that she did not come in close contact with the infected staff.

According to reports, four other watchmen in the area have contracted the virus.

The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. They have been been shifted to BMC COVID-19 facility, reports indiatoday.in.

The report further states that nine others who came in contact with those affected have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Sea Springs has been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality.

Source: With IANS inputs
Categories
BollywoodTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close