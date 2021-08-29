Actress Richa Panai, fashion enthusiast graces grand launch of HILIFE Exhibition

Hyderabad: Fashion Lovers of Hyderabad, the biggest fashion & lifestyle exhibition of the Season “HILIFE EXHIBITION” is here scintillating in Hyderabad on 29th & 30th August 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous Fashion Exhibition is in Hyderabad on 29th & 30th August 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad showcasing the enticing collection of Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Hilife Exhibition is the Top Most fashion exhibition of the nation, the reason being its exclusive set of designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

“Hilife Exhibition” features exciting collection of Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc., Actress Richa Panai, Top Models & Fashion Enthusiast graced the Grand launch of Hilife Exhibition at HICC – Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Mr. Aby Dominic Chief Organizer “HiLife Exhibitions”, said HILIFE EXHIBITION -is recognized as The Top Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition brand of the nation, and is being showcased in the fashion loving city of Hyderabad on 29th & 30th August 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.   All Covid safety protocols are being adhered at Hilife Exhibition, Featuring On 29th & 30th August, 2021 at HICC-NOVOTEL, HI-TECH CITY, HYDERABAD.

