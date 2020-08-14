Actress Rupali Suri tests Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 7:35 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 14 : After actress Natasha Suri tested Covid-19 positive, her sister, actress Rupali Suri, has now confirmed contracting the coronavirus.

Rupali wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday: “I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises… of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it’s a mind over body game. It’s a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid.”

Rupali is in ” constant touch with the doctors and they have asked me to be home quarantined”.

“I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

