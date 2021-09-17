Actress Sanam Chauhdry quits showbiz to follow religious path

Hyderabad: Well-known Pakistani actress Sanam Chauhdry recently shocked everyone with her decision of quitting the glitz and glamorous world of showbiz. Taking to her social media, she said that she leaving industry for the sake of Islam, as she wants to spend her life according to the principles of Islam.

Sanam Chaudhry sent the important message to her fans on her Instagram account. She wrote that she wants to live the rest of her life according to the ways taught by Allah and His Messenger. And that’s what she said in her caption: My family welcomed me this way, on turning to Allah … this is so heartwarming.

Actress stops promotions as she bids goodbye to industry

The 30-year-old actress, who is married to Pakistani-American singer Somee Chauhan, also requested PR firms to not send her any packages for promotions.

“To dear PR companies I shall not be taking PR’s from now on. As I understand that I am promoting Fitna like any desire of buying things in anyone’s heart, who cannot afford I don’t want to disturb any mind or promote worldly desires in one’s heart. As I am helping myself coming out of this,”she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Sanam further added, “I am sorry to all the PR companies I am committed already please don’t send as I won’t be promoting.” She concluded saying, “I promised myself to leave the worldly desires for Allah. How can I as a Muslim want my brother or sister to be in the situation I don’t want to be in.”

After announcing her decision, Sanam has also deleted her own photos from social media and her photo-sharing app is now full of religious posts. She has even removed the name of the actress from her Instagram profile. Her new bio read: A Muslim, a mother and learning Islam, the deen of our creator Allah.







Sanam Chauhdry’s journey in industry

The former actress started her journey in 2013 and showed the essence of acting in several dramas. However, she got fame from the drama serial ‘Ghar Titli Ka Par’. However, she has been away from the industry since 2019.

Netizens and fellow actors were overjoyed with her decision and have been sending in best wishes for her new journey.