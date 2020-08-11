Actress Sara Ali Khan reveals her inner poet five times

Mumbai: On Wednesday, 11th August 2020, actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday. On the occasion, her five ‘Shayari’ went viral.

Two days after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan shared photographs and wrote, ” Post Rakhi bonding vibe

To match with me i had to bribe

My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe

But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’

To see more please like share and subscribe”.

Sharing her old photo, she wrote, ” Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter

Riot of colours with Water Slaughter

Mommy so young I almost forgot her

Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her

But it was healthy fun with no totter

After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC8Aoz5pDjC

Tagging her best friend Isha shroof, the actress wrote, “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din..

Thick as thieves, close as Kin

If you two are my friends I’ll always Win.”

On the occasion of Earth Day, she penned a poem. She wrote, ” Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_PtIPKJ15c

Sharing her workout routine, she shared a video with caption, ” Don’t pray for lighter burdens

Work for a #stronger back

Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied

Don’t allow yourself to crack

And if you stop or fail or fall

Just get right back on track”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_63VoYpgx9

It may be mentioned that on the screen, the actress was last seen in the movie, “Love Aaj Kal”.