Actress Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to troll over NRC

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker gave befitting reply to troller who asked, “6 months hogaye desh me CAA lagu hoke.. can you tell us how many ppl lost there citizenship?? How many ppl are sent in detention centre?”

Reply by actress Swara Bhasker

Replying to the troller, the actress wrote, “Jab tak NRC nahi laagoo hota (via NPR data), amendments in CAA have no real impact on Indian citizens (despite the fact that the amendments themselves are v problematic).. CAA/ NRC/ NPR are all linked. Use your brains for more than trolling!”

Hey Aisha! Jab tak NRC nahi laagoo hota (via NPR data), amendments in CAA have no real impact on Indian citizens (despite the fact that the amendments themselves are v problematic).. CAA/ NRC/ NPR are all linked. Use your brains for more than trolling! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/f9oYt6tlYf — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2020

Amit Shah on NRC

Recently, Union Minister, Amit Shah said that there is no talk of bringing NRC, even if it comes all stakeholders will be consulted.

It may be recalled that after President gave assent to Citizenship Amendment Bill turning it into law, protest broke out across India. Many expressed apprehension that after CAA, government may bring NRC. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed the rumours and said that no discussion is taking place over nationwide NRC.

It may be noted that CAA give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Paris, Buddhists and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have entered India before 31st December 2014. On the other hand, NRC is the register of Indian citizens.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.