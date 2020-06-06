Actress Swara Bhasker reacts after #ArrestSwaraBhasker trends

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker reacted after seeing #ArrestSwaraBhasker trending on Twitter. She wrote, “And that my friends.. is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants! #safoorazargar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar #bizarrebuttrue”.

And that my friends.. is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #safoorazargar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar #bizarrebuttrue pic.twitter.com/Nn3k3x8Nlv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2020

Her reaction comes after many Twitterati started demanding the arrest of the actress using #ArrestSwaraBhasker tag. One of them wrote, “This is how Swara Bhaskar was inсiting people *Cringe at her Grins between slogans. She thinks thats cute?#SwaraBhaskar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar”.

This is how Swara Bhaskar was inсiting people *Cringe at her Grins between slogans. She thinks thats cute?#SwaraBhaskar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/K2jOZEh1Fe — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 6, 2020

Sharing old video of the actress protesting against CAA, another twitter user wrote, “Give me one reason why Swara Bhaskar shouldn’t be arrested”.

Give me one reason why Swara Bhaskar shouldn't be arrested



#ArrestSwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/0h3m4whMkK — Ajay Pratap Singh कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह (@iSengarAjayy) June 6, 2020

A person by name Akshay held the actress responsible for inciting people and wrote, “Safoora is just one of them real culprits are people like @ReallySwara who incite people to do such things #ArrestSwaraBhaskar”.

Safoora is just one of them real culprits are people like @ReallySwara who incite people to do such things #ArrestSwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/5DCvSRYtjg — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 6, 2020

How Many Resident Indians Lost Their Citizenships Due To The CAA Swara ? She helped too Incite Delhi Rits in Jafrabad. Dear Delhi Police #ArrestSwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/DJYeHrw6lU — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 6, 2020

It is not the first time, earlier too right-wing ideologues targeted her for taking stand against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC.

Actress Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to troll

Recently, a troll asked her, “6 months hogaye desh me CAA lagu hoke.. can you tell us how many ppl lost there citizenship?? How many ppl are sent in detention centre? “.

Replying to the troller, the actress wrote, “Jab tak NRC nahi laagoo hota (via NPR data), amendments in CAA have no real impact on Indian citizens (despite the fact that the amendments themselves are v problematic).. CAA/ NRC/ NPR are all linked. Use your brains for more than trolling!”

Hey Aisha! Jab tak NRC nahi laagoo hota (via NPR data), amendments in CAA have no real impact on Indian citizens (despite the fact that the amendments themselves are v problematic).. CAA/ NRC/ NPR are all linked. Use your brains for more than trolling! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/f9oYt6tlYf — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2020

What is CAA?

Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 gives citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have entered India before 31st December 2014.

Although CAA does not take away the citizenship of any person, many experts see it along with NRC. They claim that the CAA-NRC combo is a deadly weapon.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.