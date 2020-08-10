Actress Swara Bhasker turns cop for crime-thriller ‘Flesh’

By Sameer Published: 10th August 2020 8:39 pm IST
Swara Bhasker
Courtesy "twitter/ReallySwara"

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker on Monday announced her latest web series, a crime-thriller titled “Flesh”.

Flesh

An Eros Now original, “Flesh” aims to shed light on human trafficking and features the “Veere Di Wedding” actor as a police officer.

The eight-episodic crime drama is penned by Pooja Ladha Surti, known for co-writing Sriram Raghavan’s directorials such as “Ek Hasina Thi”, “Badlapur” and the National Award-winning “Andhadhun”.

Actress Swara Bhasker shares first look on Twitter

Sharing the first look of the show on Twitter, Bhasker wrote, “Did you know that 99% of human trafficking victims are never rescued?

“Join me in a fight against the system and look out for the trailer of #Flesh, tomorrow at 12 noon on @ErosNow.”

Produced by Ridhima Lulla and Siddharth Anand, the series is directed by Danish Aslam.

“Flesh” also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana.

Bhasker was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video series, “Rasbhari”.

Source: PTI
