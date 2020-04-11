Actress who tested positive for COVID-19 shares daily routine

Mumbai: Actress Zoa Morani who was tested positive for COVID-19 shared daily routine at hospital.

In an interview, she said that her daily routine begins at 6’o clock in the morning. After getting fresh up, she does pranayama. Soon after it, she does exercises as suggested by the doctor.

The workout is followed by chai. Then, she speaks to her family members over telephone to check on each other’s health. She also watches web shows.

Sharing her views on doctors, the actress said that she wonders watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits.

Other family members who tested positive for COVID-19

It may be mentioned that earlier, the actress and her father, Producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza was found positive for COVID-19.

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but tested positive and is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. While, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later.



Morani family members and house help are under quarantine.

