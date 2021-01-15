Adah Sharma celebrates Pongal with an edible garland

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 7:49 am IST

Mumbai, Jan 14 : Actress Adah Sharma on Thursday shared her idea of celebrating Pongal, the festival of harvest. She shared a funny video on Twitter that shows her weaving a garland with edible stuff.

The actress first wears the edible garland, made of kurmura or puffed rice, and then starts eating it.

“What is your Aasai (desire, khwahish) #HappyPongal #HappyPongal2021,” Adah captioned the video.

Her fans found her style of celebrating Pongal “cute” and “adorable”, and commented on her post wishing her a happy Pongal.

On the work front, Adah features in the recently-released romantic comedy web series “Pati Patni Aur Panga”, where she plays a trans-woman. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta, and also stars Naveen Kasturia, Gurpreet Saini, Hiten Tejwani, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles.

