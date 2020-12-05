Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia on their new series, Pati Patni Aur Panga

Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia on their new series, Pati Patni Aur Panga

Mumbai, Dec 5 : The trailer of the web series Pati Patni Aur Panga is out, and lead actors Adah Sharma and Naveen Kasturia opened up on the the six-episode show, written and directed by Abir Sengupta.

Adah claimed, about her role: “It’s a role no girl has played in India before for sure, and I can’t wait for people to watch it. This series will not just make you laugh, it also throws light on stereotypes that exist in our society.”

” ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ is a light-hearted comedy but with a social message . That makes it a great story. Working with Adah has been so much fun and Abir has blended the story well for the audiences to be entertained and also beautifully bring out the underlying message. Working on this project has been a wonderful experience for me,” added Naveen.

The story of the show revolves around Romanchak, a small time broker, and a girl named Shivangi, who get married and then Romanchak discovers a bizarre secret about his wife.

The series releases on December 11 on the OTT platform MX Player.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

