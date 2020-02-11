Adah Sharma pledges to donate eyes

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The famous actress Adah Sharma with the most beautiful eyes has signed up with Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital to donate her eyes, while inaugurating the Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Tuesday a new state-of-the-art eye centre at Mehdipatnam.

Inaugurating the Centre, Actress Adah Sharma said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new facility of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital here in Mehdipatnam, our eyes are the most precious possessions which give us the gift of sight.

It is important to take good care and protect them. Regular eye checkups are step forward towards better eye health and in maintaining good vision at all ages. I wish Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital every success in their vision saving endeavours”.

Adah Sharma said, “The visual impairment in India is estimated at 62 million of which 54 million have low vision and 8 million are totally blind, most of them cannot afford to pay huge amounts for operations. Those who donate their eyes do service to the poorest and every human should engaged in this service,” Adah Sharma added.

The inaugural session of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has become a memorable ocassion as part of awareness a video of donating eye was screened passing a social message in it.

The new centre was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Actress Adah Sharma and presided by Dr. Gaurav Arora, Regional Head – Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad., Dr. Vamsidhar, Regional Head – Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Hyderabad and Dr. Balki Satya Prasad Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad.

